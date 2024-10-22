Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Derwent London to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.00.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £4.9 billion as at 31 December 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

