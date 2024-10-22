DigiByte (DGB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.25 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $120.49 million and $2.25 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,446.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00530605 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008874 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00103699 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00233317 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00028250 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00027424 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00071752 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
About DigiByte
DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,321,360,242 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
