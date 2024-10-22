DigiByte (DGB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.25 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $120.49 million and $2.25 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,446.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.88 or 0.00530605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00103699 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.36 or 0.00233317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00028250 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00027424 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00071752 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About DigiByte

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,321,360,242 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

DigiByte Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

