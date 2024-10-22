Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Dimensional Global Credit ETF (NASDAQ:DGCB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.2469 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Credit ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:DGCB traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $53.81. 44,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,214. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.34. Dimensional Global Credit ETF has a 12 month low of $50.06 and a 12 month high of $55.16.
Dimensional Global Credit ETF Company Profile
