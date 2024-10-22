Dogness (International) (NASDAQ:DOGZ) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Dogness (International) Co. (NASDAQ:DOGZ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.03 and last traded at $50.98, with a volume of 42963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

Dogness (International) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.66.

About Dogness (International)

Dogness (International) Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fashionable products for dogs and cats worldwide. The company provides pet leashes, pet collars, pet harnesses, and retractable leashes, as well as lanyards; gift suspenders, pet belt ribbons, laces, elastic belts, computer jacquard ribbons, and high-grade textile laces; mouth covers and pet charms; climbing hooks; and intelligent pet products, such as app-controlled pet feeders, pet water fountains, and smart pet toys, as well as pet shampoos.

