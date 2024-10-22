DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $155.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on DoorDash from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DoorDash from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on DoorDash from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Trading Down 0.2 %

DASH stock opened at $152.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.85. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $62.38 billion, a PE ratio of -141.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 425.82 and a beta of 1.70.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,492,660.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at $7,822,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 390,710 shares of company stock worth $54,472,120 over the last quarter. 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 1858 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in DoorDash by 216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,082,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,486,000 after buying an additional 739,961 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.