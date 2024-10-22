Eastern Bank Buys Shares of 162,590 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,754,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 62.9% in the second quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.22. The company had a trading volume of 297,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,246. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.95 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.49.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 47.69%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WM. William Blair began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $223.00 to $213.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.89.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

