Eastern Bank Makes New $7.05 Million Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 418.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 509.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Paul E. Mahoney acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.55 per share, for a total transaction of $53,275.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,500.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,640. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Mahoney bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.55 per share, with a total value of $53,275.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,107 shares in the company, valued at $224,500.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 7,152 shares of company stock worth $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Price Performance

NYSE GTLS traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 125.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.33 and a 200 day moving average of $138.88. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $101.60 and a one year high of $171.68.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

