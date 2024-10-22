Eastern Bank Purchases 106,982 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,475 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,982 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Oracle were worth $48,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 1.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 43,987 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210,362 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80,293 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth $216,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 16.6% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 15,746 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,407,668. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $482.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

