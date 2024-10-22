Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Trading Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) was up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $910.00 and last traded at $907.63. Approximately 344,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,964,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $906.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $884.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,060.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $921.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $859.57. The company has a market cap of $864.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Eli Lilly and Company

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

