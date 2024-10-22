Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.920-0.940 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $11.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.40. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $11.62.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $189.54 million for the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 46.67%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

