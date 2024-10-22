Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stake Increased by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 80.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,666,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,251,000 after buying an additional 112,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,085,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,838,988,000 after acquiring an additional 916,420 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,858,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,692 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 20.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,523,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,326,000 after purchasing an additional 256,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,668,000 after purchasing an additional 77,083 shares during the period.

Get Entegris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENTG. Mizuho upgraded shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.40.

Entegris Stock Up 1.1 %

ENTG opened at $104.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $147.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $812.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.43 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Entegris Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.