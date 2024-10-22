Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.

Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 28.1% during the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 705,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 154,822 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 20,822 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 48,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 74,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.97. 2,141,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,289,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.23 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.35%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EPD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

