Financial Consulate Inc. Acquires 3,725 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.7% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $6,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $37.40 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

