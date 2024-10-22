First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 185,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $15.13.

In other First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund news, insider James A. Bowen bought 4,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $66,424.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 123,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,224. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $66,424.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 123,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,224. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James A. Bowen acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,250. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

