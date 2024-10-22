First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.13

First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:FTHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, November 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.6% per year over the last three years.
First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 185,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50. First Trust High Yield Opportunities 2027 Term Fund has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $15.13.
