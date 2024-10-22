First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,424 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 79,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.43. 982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,391. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.37.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

