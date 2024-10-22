First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Declares $0.16 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ FMHI traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.83. 44,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,909. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.56. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $49.51.
First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile
