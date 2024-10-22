First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years.

FCT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,839. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.29.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

