FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FE. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 77,928,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,009,615,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773,785 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,328,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,295,000 after purchasing an additional 515,458 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,098,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,517,000 after buying an additional 457,231 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter valued at about $14,933,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth about $12,631,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE remained flat at $43.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 763,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,920,412. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.73 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is presently 97.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

