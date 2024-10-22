Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 815,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,717,000. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTL. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 558.7% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.44. 1,665,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,286,707. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.82. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.47 and a 1-year high of $29.94.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

