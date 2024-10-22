Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DFP)

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1122 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $15.45 and a 52-week high of $21.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.57.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

