Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $8.74 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,176 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IWO stock traded down $2.52 on Tuesday, hitting $285.04. 34,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $293.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.54 and a 200 day moving average of $268.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

