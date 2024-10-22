Fortis Group Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,028,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.92. The company had a trading volume of 560,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,857,778. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.58 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.37.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

