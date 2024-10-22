Fortis Group Advisors LLC Invests $961,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $176,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.16. 11,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,676. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.64 and its 200 day moving average is $90.79. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.57 and a fifty-two week high of $97.51.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

