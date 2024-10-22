Francis J. Pelzer Sells 600 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $130,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
F5 Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.06. 391,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.77. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $224.47.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On F5
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.56.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FFIV
F5 Company Profile
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F5
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- How Verizon Could Offer Stress-Free Double-Digit Returns in 2025
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Can Roche Challenge Lilly and Novo in the Weight Loss Market?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Roblox Stock: Key Metrics Surge, Is This the Perfect Entry?
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.