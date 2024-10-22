Francis J. Pelzer Sells 600 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $130,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,007.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

F5 Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.06. 391,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,570. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.77. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $145.45 and a one year high of $224.47.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. F5’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 by 424.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of F5 during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 60.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of F5 by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 308,159 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,247,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of F5 by 195.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.56.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

