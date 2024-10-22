Frax One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.95 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Frax has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Frax token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001489 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $647.58 million and approximately $9.95 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 20th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,044,853,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,433,438 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Frax is frax.finance.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax (FRAX) is a stablecoin with a fractional-algorithmic stability mechanism. The open-source Frax protocol offers scalability, decentralization, and on-chain transactions. It addresses issues in existing stablecoin protocols by combining collateralization and algorithmic design. Frax stablecoin (FRAX) is the liquidity pool token, redeemable for traditional currency, while Frax Shares (FXS) serves as the governance token. The protocol accepts various collateral types and promotes stability. Sam Kazemian, with support from Stephen Moore, founded Frax in 2019.”

