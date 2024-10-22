FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Shares of FRPH opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $560.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.06 and a beta of 0.47. FRP has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.56.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.48 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 18.12%.

In other FRP news, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $50,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,954.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 4,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,650. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO David H. Devilliers III sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $50,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,314,954.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 11,589 shares of company stock worth $342,079 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in FRP by 100.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FRP during the third quarter worth $155,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in FRP by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FRP in the second quarter valued at $250,000. Institutional investors own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate business in the United States. It operates through four segments: Industrial and Commercial, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Multifamily. The Industrial and Commercial segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment leases and manages mining royalties owned by the company primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

