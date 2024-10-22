GFG Capital LLC Invests $67,000 in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 36.5% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 114,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Kurt Allen sold 108,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $735,303.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,949. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on HL shares. StockNews.com lowered Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.25 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HL stock opened at $7.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.70. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -49.20 and a beta of 2.01.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $245.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.80 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.0138 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

