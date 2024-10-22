GFG Capital LLC Sells 10,939 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

GFG Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.9% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $7,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 55,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 33,490 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Alibaba Group by 462.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 169,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 139,134 shares in the last quarter. SRN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 76.7% during the first quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,656,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 52,685.7% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $100.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.51. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $117.82. The company has a market cap of $256.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

