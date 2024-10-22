Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Trading Up 0.9% – What’s Next?

Shares of Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.95 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.94 ($0.01). Approximately 198,581 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 421,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.93 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 15.30.

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.87%. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is 4,615.38%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

