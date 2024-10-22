GXChain (GXC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,079.24

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 22nd. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $26.03 million and $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GXChain has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000516 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

