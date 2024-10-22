HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VSTM. StockNews.com raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Verastem from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

Get Verastem alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Verastem

Verastem Stock Performance

VSTM stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $143.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.96. Verastem has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.75. The company had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Verastem will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verastem by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,160,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,699,000 after buying an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,192,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Verastem during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Verastem by 4,172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 28,119 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

About Verastem

(Get Free Report)

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verastem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verastem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.