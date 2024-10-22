Head-To-Head Analysis: Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) versus Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Swvl and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Swvl alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 0 0 0 0 N/A Zillow Group 0 4 4 2 2.80

Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.58%. Given Zillow Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zillow Group is more favorable than Swvl.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Swvl has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

34.0% of Swvl shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Zillow Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A Zillow Group -6.81% -2.50% -1.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Swvl and Zillow Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $22.85 million 1.07 $3.06 million N/A N/A Zillow Group $2.07 billion 6.92 -$158.00 million ($0.69) -87.93

Swvl has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group.

Summary

Zillow Group beats Swvl on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

(Get Free Report)

Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Zillow Group

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Swvl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swvl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.