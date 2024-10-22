Head to Head Review: Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) versus Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP)

Himalaya Shipping (NYSE:HSHP – Get Free Report) and Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Himalaya Shipping pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Capital Clean Energy Carriers pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Himalaya Shipping alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Himalaya Shipping and Capital Clean Energy Carriers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Himalaya Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00 Capital Clean Energy Carriers 0 0 1 1 3.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.45%. Given Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Capital Clean Energy Carriers is more favorable than Himalaya Shipping.

22.3% of Himalaya Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Himalaya Shipping has a beta of 2.38, indicating that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Clean Energy Carriers has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Capital Clean Energy Carriers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Himalaya Shipping N/A N/A N/A Capital Clean Energy Carriers 24.89% 6.83% 2.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Himalaya Shipping and Capital Clean Energy Carriers”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Himalaya Shipping $83.35 million 3.35 $1.51 million N/A N/A Capital Clean Energy Carriers $393.20 million 2.78 $47.21 million $2.55 7.74

Capital Clean Energy Carriers has higher revenue and earnings than Himalaya Shipping.

Summary

Capital Clean Energy Carriers beats Himalaya Shipping on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Himalaya Shipping

(Get Free Report)

Himalaya Shipping Ltd. provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company operates a fleet of vessels. It serves major commodity trading, commodity and energy transition, and multi-modal transport companies. Himalaya Shipping Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

(Get Free Report)

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers. In addition, the company produces and distributes oil and natural gas, including biofuels, motor oil, lubricants, petrol, crudes, liquefied natural gas, marine fuels, natural gas liquids, and petrochemicals. It serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Capital Product Partners L.P. and changed its name to Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. in August 2024. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece. Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Capital Maritime & Trading Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Himalaya Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himalaya Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.