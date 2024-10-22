Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.73, but opened at $6.88. Hello Group shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 220,659 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hello Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Hello Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hello Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hello Group

Hello Group Trading Up 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The information services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $2.13. Hello Group had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Hello Group by 472.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hello Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. BRIGHT VALLEY CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at $22,553,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hello Group

(Get Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.