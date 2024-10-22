Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Hexcel updated its FY24 guidance to $2.02-$2.18 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.020-2.020 EPS.

Hexcel Trading Up 1.4 %

HXL opened at $63.61 on Tuesday. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hexcel from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Vertical Research downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Hexcel from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

