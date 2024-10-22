Hofer & Associates. Inc Has $434,000 Position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after buying an additional 2,184,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,929,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 150.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 902,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,155,000 after acquiring an additional 541,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,860,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,870,000 after acquiring an additional 536,715 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded down $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.13. 1,138,777 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

