Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target Raised to $31.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HOMB opened at $26.50 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,615,000 after buying an additional 590,301 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 242,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at $4,738,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

