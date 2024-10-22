Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s (HOMB) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HOMB. StockNews.com downgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

HOMB opened at $26.50 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 40.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,340,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,615,000 after buying an additional 590,301 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 1st quarter valued at about $339,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 242,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,738,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 46,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

