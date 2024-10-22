Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,239,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,966,000 after buying an additional 2,524,795 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth about $224,137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,942,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,183,000 after purchasing an additional 135,017 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,810,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 61,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,685,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,052,000 after purchasing an additional 161,570 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International stock opened at $76.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.84. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $52.89 and a 12-month high of $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Service Co. International news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $201,875.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 80,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $5,964,792.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 988,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,109,359.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

