Hovde Group Raises Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target to $79.00

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Hovde Group from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TCBI. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.56.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $76.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.53. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $82.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 425.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 15,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. This represents a 300.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,000. This represents a 300.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $82,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at $263,812.28. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 43,000 shares of company stock worth $866,100. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Texas Capital Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $440,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.