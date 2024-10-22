Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $428.13.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $456.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $248.37 and a 1-year high of $461.77. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hubbell will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total value of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 20.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management grew its holdings in Hubbell by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

