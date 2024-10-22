ICON Public (ICLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect ICON Public to post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter. ICON Public has set its FY24 guidance at $15.00-$15.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $288.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ICON Public has a one year low of $222.32 and a one year high of $347.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.
ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.
