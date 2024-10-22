ICON Public (ICLR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect ICON Public to post earnings of $3.72 per share for the quarter. ICON Public has set its FY24 guidance at $15.00-$15.20 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.57%. ICON Public’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect ICON Public to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICON Public stock opened at $288.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ICON Public has a one year low of $222.32 and a one year high of $347.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $303.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.22.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ICON Public from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $383.00 to $363.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on ICON Public from $368.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $346.09.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

