Integrity Financial Corp WA Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 215,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 5.2% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 103,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 327,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,584,000 after purchasing an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 47,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $40.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $32.28 and a 12-month high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

