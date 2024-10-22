Integrity Financial Corp WA Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,854 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 284.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,569,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,914 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $160,787,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $90,099,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $63,604,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47,670.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after purchasing an additional 449,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $131.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $163.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average of $136.33.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. UBS Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,627.60. The trade was a 3,100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

