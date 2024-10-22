Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $1.47 Million Holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June comprises about 0.9% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJUN. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 14.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 42,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the third quarter worth $266,000.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of YJUN stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.