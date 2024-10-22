Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 1,268 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDEC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the second quarter worth about $226,000.

Shares of BATS:FDEC opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $917.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

