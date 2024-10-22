Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 280 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 24.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $308,000. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $311,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $371,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Down 0.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.87 million, a P/E ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day moving average is $40.53.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.