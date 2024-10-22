Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 51,783 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,608 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 8,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 38,540 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Intel has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Intel will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

