Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 439,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173,049 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,683,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,797,000 after purchasing an additional 92,505 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,333,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,009,000 after purchasing an additional 296,177 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,260,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,451,000 after acquiring an additional 282,557 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.3% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,871,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,964,000 after acquiring an additional 617,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,334,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,741,000 after acquiring an additional 87,842 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSCR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.54. 183,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,679. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

