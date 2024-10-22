iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.61. 13,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 14,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF ( NASDAQ:IFGL Free Report ) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,179 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. owned about 2.97% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

