iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Stock Price Down 1.3% – Time to Sell?

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.51 and last traded at $21.61. 13,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 14,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.90.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $103.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.83.
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF
iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Company Profile
The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
